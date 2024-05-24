American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

AXP stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.32. 803,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The company has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.10 and its 200-day moving average is $203.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

