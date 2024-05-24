American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

American Tower has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

American Tower Trading Down 2.5 %

AMT opened at $186.54 on Friday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

