Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells C$12,136.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Javier Tapia sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$12,136.00.

Javier Tapia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Javier Tapia sold 9,887 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$12,951.97.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE ARG opened at C$1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The firm has a market cap of C$317.57 million, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.05.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2288439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

