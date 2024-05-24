Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Insider Luzich Partners LLC Sells 40,200 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$78,398.04.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Amerigo Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,765. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.91 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.44.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2288439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

