Analysts’ New Coverage for May 24th (AEZS, AIRG, AWX, AZUL, BCLI, BLPH, BWMN, BZ, CALA, CAMP)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, May 24th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL). They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT). They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB). Redburn Atlantic issued a sell rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

