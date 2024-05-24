Analysts Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Target Price at $30.28

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

STLA opened at $21.93 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 329.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth approximately $232,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

