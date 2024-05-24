Analyzing ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) & Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) and ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of 5.3, meaning that its share price is 430% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and ARCA biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics $20,000.00 794.15 -$8.38 million N/A N/A ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($0.42) -7.76

Analyst Ratings

ARCA biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardio Diagnostics.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cardio Diagnostics and ARCA biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardio Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 92.86%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than ARCA biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and ARCA biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics -34,911.87% -415.33% -216.10% ARCA biopharma N/A -16.08% -15.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARCA biopharma beats Cardio Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure. It is developing Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2, a protein therapeutic that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19. The company has a collaboration agreement with LabCorp to develop genetic test for GENETIC-AF clinical trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

