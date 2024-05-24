Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.10. Angi shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 56,975 shares traded.

ANGI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Angi Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $85,643. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Angi by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Angi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

