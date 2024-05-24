Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.43.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.75. 1,721,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,567. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.77. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

