Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $217.13 and last traded at $217.78. 717,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,767,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average is $181.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.