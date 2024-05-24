Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 160,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,338,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

