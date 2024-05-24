Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARHS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.48.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 16.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arhaus by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 39,626 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

