Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Arrow Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $10.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.4 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,851 shares of company stock worth $990,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.