Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.53.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.