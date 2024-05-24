Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

See Also

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.