Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,047,000 after buying an additional 116,708 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $102.78. 359,674 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

