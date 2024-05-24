Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 36,629 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.17. The stock had a trading volume of 66,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,799. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

