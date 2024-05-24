Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.92. The company had a trading volume of 92,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.65.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.