Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,226 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.68. 88,812 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

