Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 195 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BA traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.13. 7,738,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,152,980. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

