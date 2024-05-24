Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 4,948 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. 700,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,370. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

