Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 666 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $81.29. 164,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

