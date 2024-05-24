Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 795 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

PFG traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.14. 432,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

