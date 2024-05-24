Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.13 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.