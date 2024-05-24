Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Avon Protection Trading Down 0.4 %

AVON opened at GBX 1,326.39 ($16.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £397.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,027.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,169.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 985.60. Avon Protection has a one year low of GBX 582 ($7.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,408 ($17.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is -5,227.27%.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.