AXS Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

ADI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.92 and a 200 day moving average of $193.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

