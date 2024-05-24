AXS Investments LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

PCEF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,578. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $740.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.