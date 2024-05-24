AXS Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 517.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $121.39 on Friday, hitting $1,026.04. 628,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $871.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $791.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $1,036.98. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

