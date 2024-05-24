AXS Investments LLC Invests $1.06 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.57.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB traded down $4.69 on Friday, reaching $350.49. The company had a trading volume of 868,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,435. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.81 and a 200-day moving average of $392.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.39 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

