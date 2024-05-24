AXS Investments LLC Makes New $947,000 Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at $134,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Down 0.6 %

Yelp stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 172,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YELP. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,452 shares of company stock worth $1,892,518. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

