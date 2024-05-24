AXS Investments LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,949. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.28 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

