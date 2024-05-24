AXS Investments LLC Sells 982 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DE traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.16. The company had a trading volume of 993,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,953. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.42.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

