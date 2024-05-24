AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Get AZZ alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $83.82 on Monday. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AZZ by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 253.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.