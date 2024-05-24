B. Riley Trims Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price to $12.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

RWAY stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $766,640.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 729.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 104,352 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

