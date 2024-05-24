Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 11,667 VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Balboa Wealth Partners owned 0.13% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,591,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Up 6.1 %

DAPP traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,319. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

