Balentine LLC Buys New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.