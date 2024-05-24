Balentine LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.