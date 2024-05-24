Balentine LLC Cuts Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,205,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,259,000 after purchasing an additional 135,472 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,165,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,145,000 after acquiring an additional 228,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,012,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,881,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,904,000 after acquiring an additional 239,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

