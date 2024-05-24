Balentine LLC Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Corning by 807.7% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

