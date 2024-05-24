Balentine LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

RPV opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

