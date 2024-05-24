Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,952 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 48.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 387,133 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 397,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 257,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 187,155 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

ENIC stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 51.15%.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2093 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.