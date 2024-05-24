Balentine LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.0 %

AAL stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.