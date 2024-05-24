Balentine LLC Sells 166 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $214.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $198.01 and a one year high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

