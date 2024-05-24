Bank of America Boosts Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $47.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.
Global-E Online Stock Down 4.4 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
