Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,219 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,884,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,156,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $309.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.