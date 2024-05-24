Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.