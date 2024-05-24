Barclays Lowers Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $19.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.08.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $42,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,390 shares of company stock worth $897,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.