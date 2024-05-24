Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 590 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $20,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 996,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 471,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

