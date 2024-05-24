BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BGSF opened at $6.63 on Monday. BGSF has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $72.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.71.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

In other BGSF news, CFO John R. Barnett purchased 6,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BGSF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the third quarter valued at $118,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 430,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

