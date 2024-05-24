BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39.64 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $39.64 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001431 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000888 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001232 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001218 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

