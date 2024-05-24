BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $49.70. 3,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

